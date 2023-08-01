Interfor (IFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Interfor to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFP traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 136,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,884. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.13. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,285.90. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

