International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,529,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 499.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.4 %

BABWF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

