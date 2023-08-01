Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.50. 1,464,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,753. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.