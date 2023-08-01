Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.68. 43,931,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,566,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

