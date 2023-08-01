Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

8/1/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Fortinet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $81.00.

7/14/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2023 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,162 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after buying an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

