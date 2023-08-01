Investors Buy Large Volume of TETRA Technologies Call Options (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,640% compared to the average volume of 582 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $648.29 million, a P/E ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after buying an additional 500,427 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

