iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 151,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,797. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

