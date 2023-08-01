iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
IXUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 4,896,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $65.25.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.