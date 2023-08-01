iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IXUS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 4,896,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $475,063,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,170,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,414,000 after acquiring an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,812 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

