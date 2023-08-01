iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE remained flat at $23.82 during trading on Monday. 327,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,459,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,022,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,722,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

