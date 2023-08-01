iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.86

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 252990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $578.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

