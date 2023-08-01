iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Trimmed by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $38,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,413 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

