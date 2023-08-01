iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Raised by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 582.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,635 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

