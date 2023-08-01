Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ISPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58. Ispire Technology has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

