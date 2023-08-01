J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JSAIY. Citigroup downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.81) to GBX 209 ($2.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.20.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 1.6 %

JSAIY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.23. 24,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

