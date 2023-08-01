JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $189.45 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $189.45 million and $17.49 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,689,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

