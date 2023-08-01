JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 1,132,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,526.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of JDEPF stock remained flat at $28.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

