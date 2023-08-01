Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €26.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.23) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

