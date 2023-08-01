Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Increased to €26.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to €26.60 ($29.23) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
