Jet Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,569.65 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.30 million and $273,569.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,234.49 or 1.00027405 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00838882 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $306,371.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

