JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Insider Transactions at JOANN
In other news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JOANN by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOANN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 80,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,641. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
