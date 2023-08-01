Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %

JOBY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 6,277,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $41,518.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $81,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $41,518.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

