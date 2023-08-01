Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %
JOBY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 6,277,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.11.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $78,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
