Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 571,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $130.68 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

