Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.51 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. 3,608,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,593. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.