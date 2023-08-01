Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,332,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,760 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 828,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 670,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 716,188 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

