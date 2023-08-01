Joseph Group Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,808. The company has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $56.51.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.