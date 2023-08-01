JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 315

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($4.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 254 ($3.26) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.83.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 51,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,181. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

