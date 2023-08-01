JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,219. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3668 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.