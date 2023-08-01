Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

