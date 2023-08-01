Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,030,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,661,000 after buying an additional 2,654,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,702,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,381,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 590,564 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

