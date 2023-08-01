Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE CPK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

