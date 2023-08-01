Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,780. The firm has a market cap of $731.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

