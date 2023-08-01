Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.75. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
