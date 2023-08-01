Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 1,674,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 764.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
