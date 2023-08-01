Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 1,674,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 764.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

