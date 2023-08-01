Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,532,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 1,358,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Stock Performance
KOJAF stock remained flat at $24.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $24.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded Kojamo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. It rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017. Kojamo Oyj was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kojamo Oyj
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.