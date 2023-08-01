Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,066 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 32.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 520,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

