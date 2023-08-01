Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.60

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 28041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $803.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

