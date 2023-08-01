K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Shares Down 0.4%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €17.08 ($18.76) and last traded at €17.22 ($18.92). Approximately 560,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.29 ($19.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.57. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

