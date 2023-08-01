Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.45). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of C$47.21 million during the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:LIF traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.29. The company had a trading volume of 84,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$26.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.61%.

LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

