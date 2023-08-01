Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Lam Research stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $715.90. 950,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,413. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.71 and a 200-day moving average of $550.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.