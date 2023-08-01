Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -273.23 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,040 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 12,842.9% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

