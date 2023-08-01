Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Kellogg makes up about 0.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 3,001,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,178. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

