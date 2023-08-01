Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 874,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,031,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

