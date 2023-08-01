LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. 281,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in LendingTree by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 315,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

