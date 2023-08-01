Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. 590,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.