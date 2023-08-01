Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 965,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.