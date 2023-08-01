Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,102,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 3,804,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.1 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
LNNGF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
Li Ning Company Profile
