Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

