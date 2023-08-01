Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 15,265 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,892,430.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $34,342.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 311,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,079. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $629.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
