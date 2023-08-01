Little House Capital LLC Invests $554,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.64. 874,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

