Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after buying an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

