Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 626 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.3 %

DOX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. 77,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,175. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

